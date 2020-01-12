Letter: Questions columnist

STEVEN NORBY

CEDAR FALLS --- Richard Broadie in his guest column Dec. 26 cites many incorrect items in his opinion letter. No one seriously thinks that the Electoral College or the composition of the Senate can be changed without the Constitution being amended.

Mr. Trump apparently believes what Mr. Putin states, in contrast to all intelligence agencies. Mr. Trump apparently believes that Ukrainian effort was involved in the election of 2016, as Mr. Putin states this, again despite the intelligence agencies and the Mueller Report. Mr. Trump, according to many, misrepresents the content of the Mueller Report. It borders on ridiculous to criticize the Democrats in regard to the First Amendment given what Mr. Trump says.

Does Mr. Broadie believe that Mr. Trump can withhold witnesses from the impeachment inquiry? Does Mr. Broadie believe that Ms. Pelosi hates all who voted for Mr. Trump? Does Mr. Broadie believe that withdrawing troops from Northern Syria was right?

