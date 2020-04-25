Letter: Quarantines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- The mortality rate for COVID-19 is around 2%. Within that percentage are elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. The news media is concentrating its coverage on New York City, which in itself is a petri dish for disease spread. A close concentration of population that depends almost exclusively on public transportation. It distorts the national curve that is shown daily on television.

It is past time to weigh the consequences of reopening the country -- a collapsed economy against what will assuredly be some loss of life due to an increase risk of infection. Those of us who are a certain age had parents who went though this in the '30s and heard the horror stories. This was with a population that was much smaller, more rural, and had skills largely forgotten. Now we have a country with 330 million, most dependent on an urban infrastructure and well-developed food supply chain.

If the extreme quarantines last much longer, we risk shortages of essential nutrition and services. So far we have avoided food shortages to our metro areas. Were this to happen we could face challenges to our social order; I am willing to assume more risk for my grandchildren’s future.