LETTER: Publicly finance elections

ROBERT BLAIN

CEDAR FALLS -- As is, the United States is not a democracy. Voters elect candidates who vote according to the wishes of the fat cats and corporations that make the large political contributions (bribes). We have a vending machine style of government: Big shots and big corporations fill the slots with bribes, pull the handles, and receive the desired legislative effect (hooray for themselves and to hell with the rest of the country).

Should the Democratic Party win the presidency and both the Senate and the House, it would be possible to legislate publicly financed elections (dueling political parties would prevent it). Considering the many things wrong with our government, publicly financed elections are absolutely necessary if lasting reform is the goal.

Time is running out for this country. It cannot continue as a lapdog and trollop for the rich and the powerful. Insulating and enriching a super minority via their political contributions (bribes) is a death sentence for this country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0