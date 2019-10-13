SHAWN FREDERIKSEN
CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls needs three groups in the Public Safety Department. We need firefighters. We need police officers. We need Public Safety Officers. We need acceptance between all three groups.
Some personnel refuse to be loyal team members to the whole; those members should be allowed to attrition out. This will allow aligned members to be hired so we can build a strong public safety department that is bolstered by teamwork between the three groups with the total goal of community safety.
Related, scare tactics and false proclamations of less safety should not enter our local election debate. The nation is realizing the dangers of fear-mongering and pretend “facts.”
We don’t want Cedar Falls to suffer the same humiliation. Cedar Falls is not burning down. Cedar Falls has not been taken over by gangs. The downtown and College Hill are perfectly safe places for families to enjoy a pizza and a beer. Beware of single-issue candidates ... look for informed, collaborative, results-focused candidates.
