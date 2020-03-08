Letter: PSO vote

CEDAR FALLS --It is an embarrassment and a sad commentary to watch our new council members' questions be side-stepped with empty and meaningless responses by city officials; but unlike us citizens, at least the council members have the right and opportunity to repeat the question(s) until adequately responded too. The citizens, on the other hand, are at the mercy and integrity of the responding person to give substantive answers, at the end of the open forum.

The mayor or the city administrator should be overseeing that the people’s questions are answered. Also, shouldn’t our firefighters be given more leeway to transition to a PSO position than new hires off the street? It makes absolutely no sense to me, either from a financial or productive standpoint, that we train instead of hiring pre-certified new hires but since we do; are our firefighters going to be given the same three-year opportunity to transition over? Shouldn’t we be paying their fee to go through the Police Academy and certification and shouldn’t they now be paid the higher PSO salaries?