GARY McCORMACK
CEDAR FALLS --- A recent letter (Oct. 27) suggested that those persons in Cedar Falls who support a separate fire department should get the facts. I agree. The letter then implied that officers in the Public Safety division have received a combined police/fire training of over 19,000 hours. In order to be informed, I need a little help with this.
Was this 19,000 hours of combined training done in a year or over several years? A normal yearly work schedule is 2,080 hours give or take a few hours. It would take more than nine years of eight hours a day training for an officer to amass 19,000 hours of combined police/fire training.
Maybe it means one officer received 19,000 hours of training. Or, did 19,000 officers receive one hour of training? My guess would be perhaps 63 officers received one hour of training and it was recorded as 63 hours of training. One hour versus 63. That is a big difference in actual individual officer educational training and knowledge.
So, I agree with the previous writer. We do need to know the facts regarding the CF PSO program. I just need some help in determining what the facts actually are.
