Letter: PSO program

CEDAR FALLS -- Recently in Cedar Falls, a mayor and councilman were defeated, probably due to their support for the PSO program, and another at-large vacancy was filled by an opponent of the program. The council followed that up with the appointment of another PSO supporter to fill Mayor Rob Green’s vacant at-large seat.

The voters spoke pretty loudly at that election. That should have been enough for the majority on the council to put the brakes on the program and slow down implementation. I was not against the PSO program as long as it was in support of trained, experienced firefighters. That was the way it was largely explained to the public; I did not think of it as a replacement.

I feel somewhat deceived. It is very disheartening to have the majority of the council completely disregard what the voters clearly told them in the last municipal elections. It’s time for the council to reconsider their decision.

