DARREN YODER
CEDAR FALLS --- In case you were wondering, it’s estimated there are 27,228 fire departments in the U.S. There are 131 that consolidate police/fire duties.
Nearly half of the 131 public safety departments we found are in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents. The median population of all public safety communities is 10,412.
Total population of Cedar Falls served by fire operations is more than 42,000 (CF Public Safety website).
