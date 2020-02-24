Letter: PSO issue

HUDSON -- About Cedar Falls fire protection: What I found as requirements: Physical qualification testing 1. Ladder Extension, extend and retract the fly section of an extension ladder. 2. Hydrant Operation, complete eight revolutions of a fire hydrant valve stem with the attached hydrant wrench. 3. Hose Pull, pull dry 2 1/2-inch hose 200 feet. 4. Roof Ventilation, strike a mechanical plunger with a sledgehammer 50 times with sufficient force to register the blow. 5. Ladder Handling, remove and carry a 14-foot ladder from the apparatus, carry it 20 feet and return the ladder to the rack. 6. Attic Crawl. crawl through a ground level attic prop with rafters spaced 24 inches apart. 7. Body Drag, drag a 140-pound sand bag a distance of 120 feet while walking backwards.