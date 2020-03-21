Letter: PSO issue

DENNIS BIGELOW

CEDAR FALLS -- Congrats to the Cedar Falls City Council for finally moving forward on a positive note and following the recommendations of the task force who did the best they could to make the best of a bad situation. Hopefully, the lesson learned by everyone at the administration level is the importance of clarity in performance of their duties.

Very few -- myself included -- ever regarded this program to be a complete abolishment of the positions occupied by career firefighters, but rather an integrated and collaborative program between police and fire personnel. Had this been done at the onset, everyone would have come out of this feeling a whole lot better.

Thanks again for the time and efforts of all involved to make this program work.

