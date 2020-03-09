Letter: PSO issue

CRAIG ROHMAN

MOUNT ZION, Ill. -- Regarding the Cedar Falls City Council decision to do away with firefighters and make a public safety department: Ii feel your council members are making a huge mistake. Firefighters require hundreds of hours of training annually as well as police officers. The people that are put in this position are going to have to spend more time training and working their regular shifts, than is humanly possible.

The overtime that the training hours alone would generate would be much more of a greater cost to your city than to just keep your current firefighters in their current positions. Not to mention the loss of knowledge the city would lose by letting these firefighters go or be put into other positions.

I think your City Council should rethink its poor decision. This has been tried in other cities and has failed miserably.

