Letter: PSO issue

DENNIS BIGELOW

CEDAR FALLS -- PSO or firefighters. While there is little doubt those who support either option have valid justification for their opinion. However, because this is such a divisive issue facing the citizens of Cedar Falls I believe the only outcome that will garner the support to satisfy the majority is to allow them a voice. Let them vote on it.

Then no matter which position you favor, the outcome of a vote will allow everyone to believe the issue was resolved in a fair manner to both sides.

Editor's Note: Iowa law only allows public referendums on a specific list of measures, such as school bond issues, changing the terms of elected officials, allowing gambling or adopting local option sales taxes. The structure of a community's public safety departments is not among the items eligible for such a vote.

