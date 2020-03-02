Letter: PSO issue

ROSEMARY BEACH

CEDAR FALLS -- This is about the "old guard" council members supporting the PSO program and the new council members who do not support the idea. One council member and the mayor were voted out of office in the last election. One at-large seat was vacated when Rob Green became mayor. The 'old guard" appointed a person friendly to their cause instead of allowing a vote for this seat.

Numerous people came forward. That vote should have been the citizens of Cedar Falls' opportunity to elect their choice.

More than 2,000 citizens have now forced a vote on March 24. Of course, by this time it will be too late. The present council will have a super majority vote. Re-read the mayor's remarks and you realize the "old guard" has stolen your vote and mine as citizens of Cedar Falls.

Perhaps your council person can explain. Contact them and ask why? Come to the council meeting March 2 and vote on March 24.

