Letter: Proud sons

STEVE SCHMITT

WATERLOO -- Waterloo lost two proud sons last week. Both were longtime residents and both were proud East High Trojan graduates. Jim Chapman was an Air Force veteran and 30-year John Deere UAW member, and was one of the original members of the “Back Row Boys” at Waterloo City Council meetings. Jim had many positive suggestions for how local government could learn efficiencies from the private sector like John Deere and others.

Larry Bedard was a highly educated local business owner who also shared his thoughts and suggestions with the Waterloo Council on a regular basis. He liked to reminisce about his experiences growing up in Waterloo and all the friends and relationships he had developed over the years, and what a wonderful place Waterloo was.

Both will be greatly missed.

