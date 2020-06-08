Letter: Protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- During the past week we have witnessed what a breakdown of society looks like. A government fearing political backlash, unwilling to protect its citizens. A media willing to acquiesce to violence to serve their twisted narrative. Voices willing to accept the beating of a middle-aged female shopkeeper with a board and outright anarchy as acceptable collateral damage on the road to racial equality and social justice. Then there was the sick individual(s) who tortured a puppy on camera and later strangled it.

The Bernie Bros consisting of privileged white kids emerged from their quarantine cocoons to excitedly film the rioting and be the first to post it to their favorite social media. Some were filmed taking a knee and apologizing for the original sin of being born white. There is even a semantical Rorschach test being circulated on social media and celebrity blogs used as evidence of white privilege.

DeBlasio, Cuomo, and other Blue State leaders were noticeably absent from the crowds. Could it be that they might understand why citizens want to purchase AR’s. If the government is not willing to fulfill it first obligation, your options are run, be preyed upon, or defend yourself. What would you do?

