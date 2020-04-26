Letter: Protestors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RONALD ORF

TRIPOLI -- Sometimes Dennis Clayson can makes some points on the conservative side that actually makes me ponder my previous opinions, but a large part of the column on April 19 made me wonder if he has been living under a rock.

He stated "If he ( Trump) does not remove the pandemic restrictions someone like Adam Schiff will stand in front of some very accommodating reporters and accuse Trump of destroying the economy, bringing poverty, and death to the disadvantaged."

I believe anyone who is actually following the news, even on Fox, can readily tell you it is not "the liberal left" running the streets with guns, Confederate and Trump flags, and placards calling the governors who have instituted tough social distancing policies " fascists libtards," and part of a global left-wing conspiracy pushed by Dr. Fauci, and financed by Bill Gates and George Soros.

If the Republican governors of Ohio, Maryland, and Iowa are actually closet liberals I, an ACTUAL liberal, cannot help but get a warm feeling, but as I have an I.Q. above the that of the temperature of tepid dishwater, I cannot make myself believe it.