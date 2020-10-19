LETTER: Protect USPS

The U.S. Postal Service continues to struggle financially while providing universal service to everyone in the country. Iowans depend on the Postal Service for vital medical and business delivery. The public has rallied in support of the Postal Service and the continued delivery service throughout the pandemic. Devastating changes in policy implemented by the new Postmaster General Lois DeJoy have been postponed but are destined to resurface if Congress does not take action. Congressional leaders passed the HEROS Act which provided $25 billion to the Postal Service but the Senate has not taken any action on this issue. Iowans depend on delivery by the U.S. Postal Service and yet neither Senator Ernst nor Senator Grassley has taken action to insure the continued operation of this beloved institution. Object to the political theater of holding judicial hearings rather than conducting business that would truly benefit Iowans. Retire Joni; send someone that understands the importance of the Postal Service to Iowans.