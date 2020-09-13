LETTER: Protect the birds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- For more than 100 years, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act protected migratory birds, including song birds, hawks and owls, from incidental injury or death as a result of man’s activities. However, the Department of the Interior is attempting to reduce these protections.

Having spent most of my professional career as the senior ecologist for an electrical utility company in Florida, I have firsthand experience with the importance of the MBTA. The act gave employees the reason to take a second look at their projects.

For example, ospreys can build nests on power line structures where the birds could be electrocuted or the nests catch fire. To avoid this “incidental take,” the design of structures was sometimes altered to prevent electrocution or fire. At other times, an artificial nesting platform was constructed for the ospreys to use. Without the protections of the MBTA, these alternatives probably would not have been considered.

Although a federal court has ruled that this reduced protection is contrary to the intent of the MBTA, birds need permanent protection that would be afforded by the Migratory Bird Protection Act (H.R.5552) that has been introduced in the House of Representatives. Please ask Congresswoman Finkenauer to support this bill.

