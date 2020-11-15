LETTER: Protect the Arctic

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, located in the northeast corner of Alaska, is one of the finest examples of wilderness remaining anywhere in the world. It is a perfect example of intact, naturally functioning Arctic and subarctic ecosystems that is unparalleled in North America. The heart of this area is the 1,563,500-acre coastal plain, and this is where the Trump administration has finalized plans to drill for oil and gas.

These plans would be disastrous for the nearly 200 species of birds, caribou, polar bears and other wildlife that call the coastal plain home. Development would create a spider web of drilling rigs, oil pipelines, and roads that would permanently alter this pristine area. Drilling also would have a devastating impact on the human rights of the Indigenous Peoples who live and depend on this land they consider sacred.

If you agree that this oil and gas should stay in the ground, especially when the world is moving away from the use of fossil fuels to lessen the effects of climate change, please go online to arcticrefugedefense.org and sign the petition that has been prepared by a large coalition of environmental organizations, including the National Audubon Society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0