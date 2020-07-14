Letter: Protect free speech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DON MILLER

WATERLOO -- Without defenders, the First Amendment guarantee of free speech isn't worth a bucket of warm spit. Proof occurred recently at the Boeing Co. Niel Golightly, the new communications chief, and former U.S. Navy pilot, resigned when Boeing's CEO failed to defend him over an anonymous employee's complaint. The complain was about an article Golightly had written in 1987 (yes, 33 years ago), that women should not serve in combat, a view that was government policy (abolished in 2013) and had strong support in society at that time.

Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, has stated that Golightly's views do not represent the company's. "I want to emphasize our company's unrelenting commitment to diversity and inclusion in all its dimensions, and to ensuring that all of our employees have an equal opportunity to contribute and excel," he says. He might have added, " as long as you don't write something that will upset someone." He does not indicate how the article from 1987, would negate today's company policy.

This accomplished CEO fails to understand the value of free speech and the damage he has inflicted by not defending it.

