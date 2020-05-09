Letter: Protect farmers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KEITH LOVRIEN

CLARKSVILLE -- While America’s farmers are facing challenges maintaining America’s food supply chain, oil refiners are busy in Washington looking to turn the economic crisis to their advantage. The refiners are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to either eliminate the Renewable Fuel Standard for the year or roll back the agreement on targets that President Trump himself brokered last year. It’s a sneak attack on America’s farmers that undercut important markets at the worst possible time.

The COVID-19 crisis is already causing a painful ripple effect throughout America’s agricultural economy. Closures of meatpacking plants will hurt livestock producers. A reduction in herds will undercut demand for soybeans and other crops grown for animal feed, further undercutting farm incomes. As a consequence, biodiesel producers could run short of the surplus crop oil and animal fats they convert to valuable, clean fuels. With lower biodiesel production, farmers and livestock producers will lose even more value for their products.

America’s farmers shouldn’t have to take even more damage from the refineries’ attack. Maintaining a strong RFS will be be important to the nation’s economic recovery. President Trump should direct the EPA to immediately reject every one one of these oil industry attacks on farmers.