LETTER: Prosecute child separations

WATERLOO -- On May 7, 2018, the Trump administration established the zero tolerance policy regarding refugees from Latin America. Families primarily from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador fleeing the threat of murder, torture, and rape from drug cartel gangs endured the arduous and dangerous journey through Mexico and, in accordance with international law, presented themselves and requested political asylum at the southern border of the United States. Instead, under zero tolerance, children as young as six months still breast feeding were separated from their parents, detained in cages and reclassified as Unaccompanied Alien Children, having no country, no parents, and no human rights. Over time, the Trump administration separated more than 5,400 Latino children from their parents often with scant or missing records of their identity and location. After this cruel policy was ended, reunification efforts were court-ordered, with nonprofit organizations doing the bulk of this work. To date, there are still 545 children whose parents have not been located.