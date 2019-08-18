CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON --- “Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.” --- Neil deGrasse Tyson. A completely objective look at the statistical relevance of the most recent shooting event: The bottom line is that your chances of being killed are infinitesimal.
I am convinced that progressive policy is no longer driven by politicians. It comes from the mainstream media. They control the narrative to drive their political agenda. The constant anti-gun drumbeat has the entire population paranoid and provides fodder for the next lunatic seeking publicity. Their goal is the complete elimination of firearms and revocation of the 2nd Amendment. They have whipped up hysteria and emboldened Democrats to advocate gun confiscation, which has been their unspoken goal all along. If you want to know what real gun violence is, try that. They even have Republicans considering “Red Flag” laws which with rare exceptions, eliminates due process.
Watch the events in Hong Kong. This is what happens when an unarmed freedom-seeking populous takes on a repressive government. Hopefully, by the publication of this letter we have not witnessed another Tiananmen Square massacre.
