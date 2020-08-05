Letter: Pro-life, pro-mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pro-life, pro-mask

THOMAS SCHOELLEN

GILBERTVILLE -- I believe pro-life leadership requires more than promoting conservative judges. Pro-life requires more than being pro-birth and against capital punishment. Pro-life leadership in a pandemic requires the urgent implementation of health science.

There should be no confusion over the need to wear a mask. When Dr. Anthony Fauci asked us not to wear N95 respirators, they were scarce and needed by the health care workers exposed to COVID-19. The masks recommended later were not N95 respirators.

We need to see our leaders wearing a mask. The people of Europe and Asia have had success in reducing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask. How can one say they are pro-life, because they seek to promote the birth of someone they cannot see, when they ignore the health concerns of the people they can see?

The fabric of life has many threads, even for pregnant women, who need emotional, financial and health care support. When President Trump was a candidate, he promised to provide a health care program that would be better than the Affordable Health Care Act (Obamacare). Instead of keeping his promise he tried to remove the health care of millions.

