WATERLOO --- Following is the text of a petition directed to Iowa Senate Judiciary Chairman Brad Zaun that I have signed and returned with a donation to Iowa Pro-Life Action:
"Whereas" Pro-abort judges have struck down the 20-week abortion ban, the 72-hour waiting period on abortions, and the Heartbeat Bill in the last three years; it's time lawmakers stop blocking the Life -at-Conception bill; and in the horrific Roe v. Wade ruling itself, the Supreme Court noted that if life was ever declared to begin at conception, then unborn babies must be protected by the U.S. Constitution; and if passed, the Iowa Life-at-Conception Act (S.F. 259) would legally recognize that life begins at conception, and finally put an end to abortion in Iowa; and pro-lifers elected a Republican majority in the House and Senate because you promised that you would fight to end abortion once and for all. It's time to do more than talk about being pro-life; it's time to take action!
Therefore: I urge you to use your position as Judicial Chairman to move S.F. 259 through the committee next session, so it can receive a vote in the full Senate."
