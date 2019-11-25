LAURA WRIGHT
DECORAH --- In Iowa many of our agricultural workers have come from South America for decades. Their children have grown up in Iowa’s rural schools and attended our community colleges like NICC. They have become our nurse assistants when rural nursing homes struggle to find labor as the children of citizens move to urban centers in Iowa. These children of immigrants are vital to rural communities. DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) has allowed these children to find employment in our rural colleges, nursing homes, and small businesses. Yet this administration has repealed DACA.
As a pastor of a congregation in Northeast Iowa, I am reminded that scripture calls us to welcome the immigrant. The anti-immigration policies promoted by this White House have failed to heed these calls. The repeal of DACA by this administration is one example. Deporting these hardworking women and men is simply wrong. Iowans have witnessed the devastation of President Trump’s family separation policy, and the end of DACA protections will only tear more families apart.
Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst must heed the moral call to welcome the immigrant and speak out against the repeal of DACA.
