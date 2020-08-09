Letter: Priorities

CRIS BRUNKO
WATERLOO -- Wow, I am so confused! This world is in a pandemic, people are dying, but we can send people into outer space. Is this alarming? Yes! Where is there any sense in this? Why doesn’t America take care of our people?
I guess discovery is more important than our lives! Try finding treatments for cancer, dementia, etc.
Government doesn’t care about us! Just themselves! And the money!
