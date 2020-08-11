Letter: President is unwell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUIS HELLWIG

CEDAR FALLS -- We have in the White House a president whose behavior suggests he is mentally ill.

For example, one day he might praise another federal employee and on another day strongly criticize that same person. Like a young child, he is incapable of recognizing that what is good for him is not necessarily good for others. His delusional statements were once just an expression of wish fulfillment: Now he may actually believe his delusions are real.

This country (and world) is hurting in many ways from his presidency. It would be in the best interests of all, including his own family, that he resign now. He would probably receive a blanket pardon from the new President Pence (like Nixon received). This would protect Trump from prosecution for any possible crimes he might have committed during his presidency.

