 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: President a supremacist
0 comments

Letter: President a supremacist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

LeANN DAVIS

WATERLOO — It is a stunningly alarming event when the president of the United States will not directly and clearly denounce white supremacy. It is a no-brainer. The person we are forced to refer to as president clearly lacks a fully functioning brain but still should be able to muster this because again as I said, it is a no-brainer.

Unless?

Unless you are one. That creates a dilemma doesn’t it? One would be denouncing oneself.

People, when racists and white supremacists support a candidate that is all you need to know.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News