Letter: President a supremacist

LeANN DAVIS
WATERLOO — It is a stunningly alarming event when the president of the United States will not directly and clearly denounce white supremacy. It is a no-brainer. The person we are forced to refer to as president clearly lacks a fully functioning brain but still should be able to muster this because again as I said, it is a no-brainer.
Unless?
Unless you are one. That creates a dilemma doesn’t it? One would be denouncing oneself.
People, when racists and white supremacists support a candidate that is all you need to know.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!