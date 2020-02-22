Letter: Predictions

Now Democrats will be that much more emboldened to vote Trump out in 2020. Republicans will be stuck with a lack-luster presidential candidate who is saddled with countless failures and tainted by his crimes which will limit their support for him, and independent voters will be so disgusted that the Republicans so shamelessly protected him from the consequences of his crimes that they will turn out in droves to vote against him, and will take out their anger on every Republican down-ballot.