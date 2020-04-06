Letter: Prayers

Now I lay me down to sleep. I, pray thee Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray thee Lord my soul to take. If I should live for other days, I pray thee Lord to guide my ways.

The second one is, Our Father who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom come, anyway You want it to. Thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive others that trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the Kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen, Amen.