Letter: Pray together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- When our thoughts, which bring actions, are filled with hate against anyone, Negro or white, we are in a living hell. That is as real as hell will ever be. --- George Washington Carver

This wisdom from someone that was a visionary. How much longer as a human race are we going to continue to have this bitterness and hate being inflamed by others? What happened in Minnesota was a tragedy. Any life, black or white, taken is wrong and uncalled for. We must come together as a nation as people and pray that justice and sensibility will prevail.

Let us come together in collective pray for those who have lost loved ones and pray for peace of God to come into our communities. If you would like to come and pray with us. We are praying at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays at Christian Life Church of Independence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0