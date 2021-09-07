Letter praising Trump avoided some major points

Responding to Theodore Lederman's letter in the Aug. 29 Courier, his profuse praise of former President Trump's handling of the COVID pandemic demands rebuttal.

First, he celebrated how Trump was responsible for "every weapon at our disposal to fight COVID," especially the vaccines. Funny how he failed to mention Trump's endorsement of Clorox and hydroxycloroquine.

Lederman also omitted any mention of how Trump downplayed the severity of the virus for months, saying it would disappear quickly and that only the elderly were affected.

Lederman then cherry-picked a statistic from a recent article in a medical journal touting that "thousands of deaths and millions of hospitalizations have been averted because of Trump's vaccine." Somehow I doubt the families of the 600,000+ who have died from COVID, most on Trump's watch, share that sentiment.

Finally, unable to leave well enough alone, Lederman veered off to a totally unrelated subject, blaming President Biden for an influx of illegal immigrants across the southern border, implying they are solely responsible for the recent surge in COVID cases.

Lederman should take heed of the well-known adage, "you're entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts."

Denis Montenier, Hudson

