 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter praising Trump avoided some major points
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter praising Trump avoided some major points

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Responding to Theodore Lederman's letter in the Aug. 29 Courier, his profuse praise of former President Trump's handling of the COVID pandemic demands rebuttal.

First, he celebrated how Trump was responsible for "every weapon at our disposal to fight COVID," especially the vaccines. Funny how he failed to mention Trump's endorsement of Clorox and hydroxycloroquine.

Lederman also omitted any mention of how Trump downplayed the severity of the virus for months, saying it would disappear quickly and that only the elderly were affected.

Lederman then cherry-picked a statistic from a recent article in a medical journal touting that "thousands of deaths and millions of hospitalizations have been averted because of Trump's vaccine." Somehow I doubt the families of the 600,000+ who have died from COVID, most on Trump's watch, share that sentiment.

Finally, unable to leave well enough alone, Lederman veered off to a totally unrelated subject, blaming President Biden for an influx of illegal immigrants across the southern border, implying they are solely responsible for the recent surge in COVID cases.

Lederman should take heed of the well-known adage, "you're entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts."

Denis Montenier, Hudson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Save American from Joe Biden
Letters

Save American from Joe Biden

America is back! So says the idiot in the White House. Actually the Taliban is back. Al-Qaida is back. High gas prices are back. Higher energy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News