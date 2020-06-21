Letter: Prairie grass
0 comments

Letter: Prairie grass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN JEDLICKA

HUDSON -- I enjoyed the May 31 article which suggested people turn their lawns into the "home grown national park." For Iowa, I suggest growing the front yard prairie.

Plant that annoying piece of grass in the front of your house to the roadway with Iowa prairie grass (talk to the UNI grass center). We won't have to mow and when the next pandemic rages through Iowa, we can let the buffalo roam.

Bison burgers are mighty yummy.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News