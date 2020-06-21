Letter: Prairie grass

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HUDSON -- I enjoyed the May 31 article which suggested people turn their lawns into the "home grown national park." For Iowa, I suggest growing the front yard prairie.

Plant that annoying piece of grass in the front of your house to the roadway with Iowa prairie grass (talk to the UNI grass center). We won't have to mow and when the next pandemic rages through Iowa, we can let the buffalo roam.