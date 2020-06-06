Letter: Power of reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- A North Dakota writer relates in a specialized magazine that soon after the deaths of her conjoined infant daughters in 2013. She resolved to enjoy her surviving children by reading to them for at least an hour almost every day. Over the ensuing years, she and her children have poured over literary and spiritual treasures and, looking back, she does not regret a single moment they spent reading high quality literature together.

She cites the American Academy of Pediatrics as an advocate of reading at home throughout infancy and early childhood because it an bolster language skills, foster literary development, and much more. "Parents who spend time reading to their children create nurturing relationships, which is important for a child's cognitive, language, and socio-emotional development," the AAP once reported.

The North Dakota mother concludes from her research that "reading morally uplifting and wholesome literature, quality non-fiction material, or spiritual masterpieces together as a family can be a powerful bonding experience for a family. When it becomes a time-honored family tradition, it can lift heavy hearts, give hope to the burdened, heal broken relationships, and inspire even the most despondent soul."

Give it a try, parents and grandparents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0