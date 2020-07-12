Letter: Pot and kettle
HELEN DUNCAN

CEDAR FALLS -- Why does the Republican campaign ad blame Biden for closed factories and business sent to China?

Donald Trump apparel including ties, suits, dress shirts, and eyeglasses; his chandeliers, mirrors, bedding, table lamps, cabinets, sofas, bar stools, and cocktail tables are manufactured overseas. Almost all of his hotel items are built in China or Taiwan. Trump even advocated for outsourcing before running for president.

It calls to mind a phrase from childhood. The pot calls the kettle black.

