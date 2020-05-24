Letter: Postal service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LIZ CONKLIN

CEDAR FALLS -- The U.S. Postal Service was established almost 250 years ago and was never intended to be profitable. It’s a service relied on by millions, especially in rural America.

According to Tribune News, USPS delivered 1.2 billion prescriptions in 2019, including almost 100% of VA prescriptions. The Post Office doesn’t rely on funds from taxpayers. Its money comes from the sale of stamps and other mailing items.

Trump wants to force the postal service to increase its rates and demand concessions from its labor force. This would help competitors like Fed Ex and UPS. Our mail service is in the position of trying to operate with its arms tied behind its back. Congress requires the USPS to pre-fund it’s employees’ health benefits program, resulting in billions of dollars in debt for the postal service. No other company in America is required to do that.

For U.S. citizens, voting is one of our most sacred rights and responsibilities. This fall we face the prospect of voting during a pandemic. A functional postal service will be critical to ensuring we can vote safely and securely.

If you care about the USPS, contact Sens. Ernst and Grassley and Rep. Finkenauer.

