Letter: Postal problems

Postal problems
KATHY BRECKUNITCH
WATERLOO -- Every year for the last 18 years I have been sending a registered letter with a birthday check enclosed to my son who lives in Germany. In all the past years it has taken no more than 11 days to arrive at his house. I track the letter through the USPS site. This year it took 12 days to go from the downtown post office in Waterloo to New York City. Ridiculous!
If you plan on voting absentee in this year's election, be sure to get your final ballot in the mail very early so you can be counted.
