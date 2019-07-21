{{featured_button_text}}

OLEY MARSHALL

WATERLOO --- Who needs Comedy Central on TV when we have all you Republicans in Congress? Watching you all pose and preen for the cameras, trying soooo hard to appear wise and informed, all the while enabling and kissing King Trump's behind, is simply priceless.

You fools are starting to make The Three Stooges look sensible.

