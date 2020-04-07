Letter: Poor leadership

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds clearly lacks the ability to lead our state during this time of crisis.

From the beginning, Reynolds has consistently downplayed the importance of testing, recommending testing only for people already in the hospital or who traveled outside the country. She seems unable to understand the goal of testing is to identify people before they are hospitalized, not after, so positive carriers can self-isolate and not infect others.

While stubbornly refusing to implement ‘shelter-in-place’ statewide, she also made the tragic mistake of declaring that no local jurisdiction has the right to issue such an order either, which kept Johnson and Linn counties from slowing the rapid COVID-19 growth in their area.

Rather than bringing together all Iowa legislators to build a common front against the virus, she recently held a conference call limited to only Republican legislators, and they emerged with common political talking points. Shameful.

For some unknown reason, Reynolds refuses to issue a shelter-in-place order as 45 other governors have done. She is not protecting the citizens of our great state. Democracy allows only one reasonable response: elect a new governor in 2022 who is capable and knows how to lead.