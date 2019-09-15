PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO --- Status quo politics has deteriorated to predictable pandering and bribery, as is deservedly passe.
Bernie hitting Iowa campuses, while Biden declares winning "is the keys to the kingdom" - and that's precisely the political demise status-quo politicos have created. Who raises college kids to still believe in Santa Claus? D.C. has deteriorated to an enrichment route for unaccountable dysfunctional politicians, a free-pass to mysteriously lucrative book and insider deals. Obama somehow amassed a net worth of $40 million on a salary of $400K. Schwab or Fidelity perhaps?
As CNN gifts air-time to pandering Santa's 'chasing the keys,' take note when a single candidate apportions an ounce of responsibility for our issues - borders, budget, debt, education, health insurance, immigration or 74,000 pages of Swiss cheese U.S. tax code. Unlikely, however, because our incompetent Congress is the breeding ground for most candidates 'chasing kingdom's keys.' These candidates would have naïve Americans believe they, singlehandedly, can solve anything, exclusive of Congress. You betcha.
It's time citizens immediately demand markedly improved results from today's dysfunctional Congress on behalf of our children and theirs, beginning with debt. And scuttle the despicable, status-quo can-kicking passé politicos.
