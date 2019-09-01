LOUISE ODLE
CEDAR FALLS --- I helped out at the St. Timothy's United Methodist Church booth at Cedar Valley Pridefest. My job had me handing out candy and bracelets which were popular with the children. Most of the children said "thank you" on their own and the ones that forgot received a gentle reminder from their parents.
With so much rude language thrown around by some of our leaders, it was refreshing that the children were so polite. I would like to offer a "pat-on-the-back" to the parents for doing such a great job of teaching their children good manners.
