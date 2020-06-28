Letter: Policing problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARLON MICOU

WATERLOO -- Paul Higgins' June 21 letter is a perfect example of the divide on policing. At the same time Congress is devising a bill to reign in police abuse, you get letters that blame victims like George Floyd for their own death.

Higgins opined: ''However, had Mr. Floyd respected our laws, a police encounter of any kind was improbable." Doesn't the presumption of innocence apply to Black folks? Floyd was arrested for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill; was it passed on to him or did he know it was fake? We'll never know. What we do know is guilt is determined in courthouses, not in the streets, so Floyd was denied due process.

It's willful ignorance to think law-abiding Blacks don't encounter the police. Reuters interviewed 25 male, Black New York City policemen, 15 retired and 10 active. All but one said he had been a victim of racial profiling when out of uniform, including being stopped for driving while Black, one had his head slammed against his car, five had guns pulled on them. They feared their own departments when off duty.

That's a policing problem, not one for the NAACP to grapple with.

