LINDA KOFOED

CEDAR FALLS --- Griffin Not Good Today: Let's move Waterloo forward from the '60s and give up sentiment for a dragon with a beak (griffin) reminiscent of the KKK dragon painted on police cars that is perceived by many as an authority to be feared.

Visitors have been known to be surprised about such insensitive backwardness. There is a fine line between a dragon and a griffin! Must be another way to be griffin-like!

