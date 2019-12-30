LINDA KOFOED
CEDAR FALLS --- Griffin Not Good Today: Let's move Waterloo forward from the '60s and give up sentiment for a dragon with a beak (griffin) reminiscent of the KKK dragon painted on police cars that is perceived by many as an authority to be feared.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Visitors have been known to be surprised about such insensitive backwardness. There is a fine line between a dragon and a griffin! Must be another way to be griffin-like!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.