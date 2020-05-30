Letter: Play all of Taps

GORDON WALTERS
WAVERLY — I am so mad at KWWL for not running the tribute “Some Gave All” to our fallen men and women when they did not let Taps play to the end. I think that another 10-15 seconds would have been long enough to hear it all. I am sure they could have found that much time somewhere. If it was not their fault that it all got played, I would never buy from the company that produced it again! God bless our all service men and women and America!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!