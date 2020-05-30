Letter: Play all of Taps

WAVERLY — I am so mad at KWWL for not running the tribute “Some Gave All” to our fallen men and women when they did not let Taps play to the end. I think that another 10-15 seconds would have been long enough to hear it all. I am sure they could have found that much time somewhere. If it was not their fault that it all got played, I would never buy from the company that produced it again! God bless our all service men and women and America!