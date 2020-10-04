Letter: Plan to vote

CHERIE DARGAN

CEDAR FALLS -- The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties wants to remind you:

There is an absentee ballot drop box outside of the public entrance to the Black Hawk County Courthouse (316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo) that will be emptied a minimum of three times a day after Oct. 5.

Requests for absentee ballots must be physically in the office of your county auditor by Saturday, Oct. 24 (or use the drop box).

Absentee ballots will start to be mailed out by your county auditor Monday, Oct. 5.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by no later than Nov. 2 (or use the drop box).

Vote in person at the election office beginning Oct. 5, second floor of the courthouse.

The county auditor’s office will start counting absentee ballots Monday, Nov. 2.

If you have been convicted of a felony and have completed your jail time and parole, you are now eligible to vote. You do not have to pay restitution. Felony crimes under Iowa Code Section 707 (homicide) are excluded.

Remember, your vote is your voice!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0