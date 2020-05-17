Letter: Pick a side

HUDSON -- The Democratic Party continues on its unAmerican path. I am thankful every day Donald Trump won in 2016. A lot of people out there still can't accept that. If we were under a Democratic president the nation would have been sheltering in place for weeks maybe months -- such as this crazy Michigan governor who doesn't believe in freedom and liberty: banning citizens from buying grass seed, paint, mulch, you name it; banning them to travel to a second home; locking down life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

My Democratic friends say that Trump didn't act fast enough in January and February. Tell me then, what ideas did Biden, Pelosi or Schumer have at the time? Where were they on the morning shows saying we need to do this or that? Their plan is, of course, the typical dumb Democratic plan -- just throw more deficit spending at it. Do you ever hear of a Democrat talking about liberty, private property rights, or prosperity? No. It's 'your not smart enough so let the government hold your hand through life'.