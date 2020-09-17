LETTER: Photo unfair to College Hill businesses

CEDAR FALLS – One Sunday, Sept. 13, the bottom front page of the Courier carried an article “Hundreds of complaints, 2 actions taken against bars.” The story was written by Erin Murphy of the Lee Des Moines Bureau, and reports the two actions taken by state agencies against bars in Arnolds Park and Knoxville that were “not complying with social distancing orders.” Nothing at all in the story mentioned any establishment in all of Northeast Iowa. Yet, inexplicably, the Courier decided to run the now three-week old photo of students standing closely in line for bars on College Hill in Cedar Falls. This is lazy editing at its worst. The photo has nothing to do with the story, yet a file photo of College Hill is presented on the pages of the Courier as the generic illustration for state penalties against bars. The neighborhood and businesses of College Hill do not appreciate the stereotype or implication of this kind of careless journalism.