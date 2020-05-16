Letter: Pension plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAVE SCHAEFER

WATERLOO -- Here in the Midwest, we have always relied on our farmers, truck drivers, construction workers, and grocers to keep our economy alive. Today’s pandemic only makes it more obvious to the rest of the country how essential this segment of workforce matters.

What most people don’t see, though, is that many of these workers are suffering from another crisis. Multiemployer pensions across the country are failing and millions will soon face cuts to their pension benefits, including the years of retirement savings they planned their futures around. Is that the kind of relief these workers – many of them veterans – deserve?

We need Congress to act now so the hundreds of plans that are quickly approaching bankruptcy can have a chance to support their members so that more than 1,000 more healthy plans don’t fall under the new economic pressures. Nearly 80,000 pension participants here in Iowa need Sen. Chuck Grassley and other leaders to work across the aisle so the 10 million more workers across the country -- and retirees like myself -- have the security we need.