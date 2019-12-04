{{featured_button_text}}

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO --- Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fresh off Thanksgiving break, recently jetted off on another taxpayer-subsidized junket, this one to Spain, reportedly on climate business, in order to save the planet. Fifteen other Democrat members of Congress accompanied her. Meanwhile, virtually all pending House legislation, save impeachment, gunned in neutral in her absence. Now that’s what I call a cushy job.

Pelosi boarded a fuel-guzzling jet to Madrid, Spain, by itself creating a sizable carbon footprint, in order to commiserate with 2,500 other jet-setting polluters such as herself at a climate summit, to discuss imposing global tax initiatives on “unnecessary” civilian worldwide air travel. I’ll bet Nancy negotiated an exemption for Congress.

While Pelosi enjoyed the Mediterranean climate and cuisine you paid for, her California constituents have recently had their residential power shut off for days at a time. In San Francisco, “poop patrols” have been created, costing taxpayers $70,000 per hire, to remove human waste from city sidewalks. California, once ranked first in education, has dropped to 37th. People and businesses are leaving, taxes and gas prices, rising. Affordable housing? Forget it.

How does Pelosi propose to save the planet, when she can’t even save California?

